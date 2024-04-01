Attack On Chinese Engineers: Pakistan Security Force Arrests Over 10 People

New Delhi: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended over 10 terrorists suspected of being involved in last week's attack on Chinese engineers, Geo News reported on Monday. As per the news outlet citing a source, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-affiliated outfit is suspected to be involved in the March 26 deadly attack in Shangla's Bisham city

According to Geo News, five Chinese citizens, including a woman, and a Pakistani driver were killed when a suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into the car carrying them.

On this tragic incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir condemned the heinous act and promised to hold the perpetrators accountable.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony took place at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase to honour the victims with 30-second silence who were killed in last week's attack, according to Geo News. The country's President, Prime Minister, the army chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza laid floral wreaths in tribute.

Following the attack, Chinese companies overseeing operations at the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams, now temporarily suspended their civil work at both sites owing to security concerns. Officials involved in the projects informed the publication that almost 991 Chinese engineers were involved in working at both sites.

After the attack, the Chinese investigative team arrived in Pakistan last week to probe the incident. China's military expressed readiness to collaborate with Pakistan in bolstering their collective capacity to address security threats.