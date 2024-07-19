Bangladesh Unrest: At Least 32 Dead As Students Demand End To Job Quotas, Set Fire to State TV Network – Key Updates

The ongoing student protests demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs in Bangladesh have escalated, resulting in at least 32 deaths and over 2,500 injuries on Thursday.

Siege at Bangladesh Television Bhaban

Protesters besieged the state-run Bangladesh Television Bhaban in the Rampura area of Dhaka. The unruly mob damaged the front side, torched several parked vehicles, and trapped some staff, including journalists, inside.

Violence peaked in the Uttara area of Dhaka, where several private universities are located. The Daily Star reported that clashes between protesters and law enforcers, as well as ruling party men, resulted in 18 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Why Are Students Protesting?

University students have been rallying for over a week against the reservation system in public sector jobs, which includes quotas for relatives of 1971 war heroes.

Protesters have vowed to enforce a 'complete shutdown' nationwide. They are calling for the immediate cancellation of quotas in government jobs, stating that the current system discriminates against meritorious students.

Communication Shutdown

Authorities have shut down the metro rail and railway services in Dhaka since Thursday afternoon. Additionally, mobile internet networks have been disabled to control the unrest. The websites of Bangladesh police and the Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, have also been hacked.

Deployment of Security Forces

Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, riot police, and the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country to maintain order. Government offices and banks remain open, though attendance is low due to limited public transport.

Government Response

Law Minister Anisul Huq announced that the government is willing to hold a dialogue with the protesting students. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tasked him and Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury with facilitating discussions. A judicial investigation committee, led by High Court judge Khondkar Diliruzzaman, has been formed to investigate the violence.

Student Group Rejects Government's Offer

The protest group Students Against Discrimination has rejected the government’s offer, demanding immediate action rather than dialogue. They criticized the prime minister’s response as insincere.

Supreme Court Hearing Scheduled

Prime Minister Hasina addressed the nation, urging students to trust the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on August 7. The government plans to petition for an earlier hearing date to expedite the resolution.