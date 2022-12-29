Benjamin Netanyahu takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, PM Modi says 'Looking forward to...'

New Delhi: Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (December 29, 2022) took oath as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time, leading the Jewish state's most right-wing government to date. Netanyahu, who is already Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, has the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset (Israeli parliament).

The 73-year-old returned as prime minister with the formation of his sixth government, which is composed of a number of far-right allies. The lawmakers supporting the new government are all right-wing, including Netanyahu's Likud party supported by the ultra-orthodox Shas, United Torah Judaism, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionist Party, and Noam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Netanyahu for forming the government.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership."

Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022

The two leaders share a warm personal relationship and have often referred to each other as "friend".

With Netanyahu, an advocate of strong bilateral ties with India, becoming Israel's prime minister after a brief break, Indo-Israel strategic ties are expected to see an upward trajectory.

The Likud party leader was the second Israeli Prime Minister to visit India in January 2018.

We have landed in India. Thank you to my good friend Narendra Modi for the warm welcome! https://t.co/mLsGxZT1E7 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 14, 2018

Modi had also made a historic visit to Israel, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, in July 2017 when the 'chemistry' between the two leaders became the subject of intense discussion.

This is the first time an Indian prime minister is visiting Israel. We receive you with open arms, @narendramodi. We love India! pic.twitter.com/H9HZSDZO9w — Benjamin Netanyahu - (@netanyahu) July 4, 2017

Visited the GAL-Mobile water desalination unit at Olga Beach. pic.twitter.com/FuirtlyLAG July 6, 2017

Netanyahu has always demonstrated a soft corner for India with him and his wife, Sara, being declared Indian food lovers.

The two also made sure to participate in this year's August 15 celebrations hosted by the Indian embassy, despite being in the middle of an intense election campaign.