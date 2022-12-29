topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Benjamin Netanyahu takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, PM Modi says 'Looking forward to...'

Benjamin Netanyahu, a personal friend of PM Narendra Modi, has taken oath as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Benjamin Netanyahu takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, PM Modi says 'Looking forward to...'

New Delhi: Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (December 29, 2022) took oath as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time, leading the Jewish state's most right-wing government to date. Netanyahu, who is already Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, has the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset (Israeli parliament).

The 73-year-old returned as prime minister with the formation of his sixth government, which is composed of a number of far-right allies. The lawmakers supporting the new government are all right-wing, including Netanyahu's Likud party supported by the ultra-orthodox Shas, United Torah Judaism, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionist Party, and Noam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Netanyahu for forming the government. 

In a tweet, Modi said, "Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership."

The two leaders share a warm personal relationship and have often referred to each other as "friend".

With Netanyahu, an advocate of strong bilateral ties with India, becoming Israel's prime minister after a brief break, Indo-Israel strategic ties are expected to see an upward trajectory.

The Likud party leader was the second Israeli Prime Minister to visit India in January 2018. 

Modi had also made a historic visit to Israel, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, in July 2017 when the 'chemistry' between the two leaders became the subject of intense discussion.

Netanyahu has always demonstrated a soft corner for India with him and his wife, Sara, being declared Indian food lovers. 

The two also made sure to participate in this year's August 15 celebrations hosted by the Indian embassy, despite being in the middle of an intense election campaign.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America