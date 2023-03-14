topStoriesenglish2583657
US-RUSSIA JET DRONE COLLISION

Big News: Russian Jet SU 29 Collides With US Drone MQ-9 In Black Sea

US-Russia Jet Drone Collision: "Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," the US European command said further.

A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of a US MQ-9 drone this morning, a development that can likely cause tensions between the two world powers. The US forces, as a result of the incident, had to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters, according to US European Command

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," the US European command said further.

"This follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting w/ US and Allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation & unintended escalation," the agency said further.

