हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

Boris Johnson discusses Ukraine situation with PM Modi, terms Putin regime deeply 'disturbing'

Johnson-Modi said that Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity.

Boris Johnson discusses Ukraine situation with PM Modi, terms Putin regime deeply &#039;disturbing&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed the 'grave' situation in Ukraine. 

The British readout of the call said that the pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected.

"The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of (Vladimir) Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world," a statement issued by Johnson`s office following the call said.

Johnson-Modi also said that Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity.

The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. 

"They looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," the British readout added.

It is noteworthy that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports arms from Russia, and its Western allies, who have called on New Delhi to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in stronger terms.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warUkraine crisisUkraine conflictRussia-Ukraine AttackRussia-Ukraine conflictBoris JohnsonNarendra ModiVladimir Putin
Next
Story

Amid threat of fourth wave of Covid-19, THIS country reports over 20,000 new community cases

Must Watch

PT5M57S

War Breaking Update: Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov's big statement, Russia can use nuclear bomb