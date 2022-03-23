Boris Johnson discusses Ukraine situation with PM Modi, terms Putin regime deeply 'disturbing'

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed the 'grave' situation in Ukraine.

The British readout of the call said that the pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected.

"The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of (Vladimir) Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world," a statement issued by Johnson`s office following the call said.

Today @narendramodi and I spoke about the grave situation in Ukraine and agreed its sovereignty must be respected. The UK-India relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and we'll build on our trade, security & business ties in the coming weeks and months. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 22, 2022

Johnson-Modi also said that Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity.

The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months.

"They looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," the British readout added.

It is noteworthy that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports arms from Russia, and its Western allies, who have called on New Delhi to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in stronger terms.

Live TV