BREAKING: Former PM Imran Khan injured during firing at his rally in Pakistan
In a shocking incident Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, among five, including two of his managers, have been injured during his ongoing rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Imran Khan took bullet in his hand, but has been reported safe as he left the site in bulletproof car.
Trending Photos
In a shocking incident Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, among five, including two of his managers, have been injured during his ongoing rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Imran Khan took bullet in his hand, but has been reported safe as he left the site in bulletproof car.
All injured has reportedly been shifted to hospital.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion