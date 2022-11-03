topStoriesenglish
BREAKING: Former PM Imran Khan injured during firing at his rally in Pakistan

In a shocking incident Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, among five, including two of his managers, have been injured during his ongoing rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Imran Khan took bullet in his hand, but has been reported safe as he left the site in bulletproof car. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

All injured has reportedly been shifted to hospital.

