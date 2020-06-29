Bangladesh's Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury dies from coronavirus

Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died due to COVID-19 infection on Monday (June 29, 2020). He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested Covid-19 positive on June 6. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on June 18 after his condition deteriorated. He died on Monday at 9:30 am after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Abdullah was 57-years-old and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.