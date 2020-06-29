हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury dies from coronavirus

He was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested Covid-19 positive on June 6. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on June 18 after his condition deteriorated. 

Bangladesh&#039;s Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury dies from coronavirus

Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died due to COVID-19 infection on Monday (June 29, 2020). He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested Covid-19 positive on June 6. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on June 18 after his condition deteriorated. He died on Monday at 9:30 am after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Abdullah was 57-years-old and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

 

Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury death Coronavirus
