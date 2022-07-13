NewsWorld
SRI LANKA CRISIS

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes acting president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives

Wickremesinghe has also declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka as several hundred people surrounded his office in Colombo. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes acting president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) was appointed as acting President after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. Wickremesinghe has also declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka as several hundred people surrounded his office in Colombo trying to breach the compound past police in riot gear, climbing the fences. Police fired several rounds of teargas and a military helicopter circled overhead.

As news of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's flight to Maldives spread, thousands of people gathered at the main protest site in Colombo chanting "Gota thief, Gota thief", referring to him by a nickname.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House