New Delhi: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) was appointed as acting President after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. Wickremesinghe has also declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka as several hundred people surrounded his office in Colombo trying to breach the compound past police in riot gear, climbing the fences. Police fired several rounds of teargas and a military helicopter circled overhead.

As news of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's flight to Maldives spread, thousands of people gathered at the main protest site in Colombo chanting "Gota thief, Gota thief", referring to him by a nickname.