BREAKING: US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken Arrives In Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas War

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv before meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and travelling to Jerusalem to meet Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv before meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and travelling to Jerusalem to meet Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

