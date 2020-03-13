Justin Trudeau in self-isolation after wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau`s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office has announced.

Justin Trudeau, who has been self-isolating at home with his wife, will not be tested "at this stage" because he currently has no symptoms, CTV News quoted the Prime Minister`s Office as saying in a statement on Thursday night.

The couple will remain in isolation for a planned period of 14 days, the statement added.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is the 158th Canadian to test positive for the virus that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

The First Lady said in a statement that she is experiencing "uncomfortable symptoms of the virus" but plans to be back on her feet soon.

"Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," Gregoire Trudeau said, adding, "We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously."

Justin Trudeau will continue to assume his duties as Prime Minister and will address the country on Friday.

Health officials are now reaching out to those who have been in contact with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, CTV News reported.

According to the PMO statement, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the UK. She immediately sought medical advice after developing the symptoms and a low fever late Wednesday.

In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon before she tested positive, the Prime Minister had said his wife was feeling better but echoed the message of caution. Sources told CTV News earlier on Thursday that the couple`s children were not showing symptoms and not being quarantined.