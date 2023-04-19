topStoriesenglish2596500
NewsWorld
CHINA FIRE

China: 21 Patients Killed, 71 Evacuated After Fire In Beijing Hospital

Earlier on Monday, 11 people were killed when a fire broke out at a manufacturing building in China's Zhejiang province's Jinhua region.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

China: 21 Patients Killed, 71 Evacuated After Fire In Beijing Hospital

New Delhi: At least 21 people died on Tuesday in Beijing after a fire broke out at Changfeng Hospital, according to reports. A total of 71 patients were evacuated from the area. The fire was reported at the in-patient department of a hospital in the Fengtai district of Beijing, as per the Global Times report. The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the fire incident at 12:57 PM (local time).

The fire department, public security, health, and emergency departments rushed to the spot, Global Times reported citing Beijing Daily. The fire was extinguished at 1:33 pm (local time) and the rescue work continued till 3:30 PM (local time).

The cause of the fire is being investigated. According to the media reports, videos that have surfaced online show some people falling out of the window and waiting for rescue. Others were spotted leaping to lower rooftops. Earlier on Monday, 11 people were killed when a fire broke out at a manufacturing building in China's Zhejiang province's Jinhua region, according to WAM. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the Beijing Daily, after hearing about the terrible tragedy, the city's Party Chairman Yin Li and Mayor Yin Yong went to the scene and declared that no effort should be spared in saving lives and healing the injured.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?