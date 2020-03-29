China claims to have developed nanomaterial to combat coronavirus COVID-19

A team of Chinese scientists have reportedly developed a novel way to combat the new coronavirus COVID-19 disease which has killed over 32,000 people globally. According to a report by Global Times, the new weapon is not a drug or a compound but some nanomaterial.

"Chinese scientists have developed a new weapon to combat the #coronavirus," the news portal tweeted on Sunday. "They say they have found a nanomaterial that can absorb and deactivate the virus with 96.5-99.9 per cent efficiency," it added.

In healthcare, Nanozymes are nanomaterials with enzyme-like characteristics. Nanomaterials are used in a variety of manufacturing processes, products and healthcare including paints, filters, insulation and lubricant additives.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 6,85,000 poeple globally while more than 32,000 have died, some 1,45,000 people have reportedly been cured. The United States continues to be the worst affected nation after Italy, Spain and China with the most infections, while Europe continues to report the most number of deaths.