Coronavirus: 394 new confirmed cases reported in Mainland China

Beijing: Mainland China had 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday (February 19), the National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since January 23.

This brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,576 so far.

The death toll from the epidemic in mainland China had reached 2,118 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 114 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 108 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 88 people died.