Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic 'on descent', says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday (April 19) that the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in state, which has registered maximum coronavirus cases in the US, is "on the descent."

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent. Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do, but right now we're on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.

New York has been badly hit by the coronavirus with over 226,000 known infections and over 13,000 people have lost their lives in the state due to the deadly virus.

It is "good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase" in hospitalizations and deaths, Cuomo said of the latest data.

"It's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control," he added.

The coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday (April 19, 2020) as of 11 PM IST infected over 23.7 lakh people across the globe with taking more than 1,63,000 lives. As per Johns Hopkins University, over 23,74,141 people have been infected with the virus and around 1,63,372 lives have been lost due to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan (China).

The United States (US) has registered the most number of COVID-19 confirmed cases where the total number has surged to 7,42,442.

Spain on the second position has recorded over 1,95,944 positive cases whereas Italy has more than 1,78,972 COVID-19 patients.

Italy is followed by France (1,52,996 cases), Germany (1,44,387 cases) and the United Kingdom (1,21,168 cases). The other countries with the most numbers of COVID-19 positive cases are Turkey (86,306), China (83,805), Iran (82,211) and Russia (42,853).