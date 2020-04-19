Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases cross 23 lakh globally, over 1.60 lakh dead

The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday (April 18, 2020) has now infected more than 23 lakh people across the globe.

According to the Johns Hopkins University at 9 am IST on Sunday, the fatal virus that was first detected in China in December 2019, has infected over 2,328,600 lives globally with more than 160,706 people succumbing to the virus.

The United States (US), which is the country with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases has now reported 7,34,969 coronavirus positive infections.

The US, a country of over 32.82 crore population is followed by Spain which has witnessed around 1,94,416 confirmed cases.

Italy is on the third spot where almost 1,75,925 people have come in contact with the COVID-19.

In France, more than 1,52,978 people, while in Germany close to 1,43,724 people have been tested coronavirus positive.

The United Kingdom (UK) has over 1,15,314 infections.

China being the seventh worst-hit nation has recorded around 83,804 cases and Iran with 80,868 positive cases, Turkey with 82,329 and Belgium with 37,183 coronavirus infections are the other worst-hit countries.

On the list of most deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States remained the worst-hit country with over 38,903 deaths.

Italy on the second spot has registered over 23,227 COVID-19 deaths.

Spain, the third worst-hit nation crossed the 20,000-mark on Saturday and now has a total number of 20,639 fatalities.

France's death count stands at 19,349 while the UK (15,498), New York City (13,202), Belgium (5,453) and Iran (5,031) are the other worst COVID-19 affected places around the globe.