Coronavirus

Coronavirus global positive cases cross 22.8 lakh, over 1.56 lakh dead

On the list of most deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States remained the worst-hit country with over 37,625 deaths.

Coronavirus global positive cases cross 22.8 lakh, over 1.56 lakh dead
File Photo (PTI)

The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday (April 18, 2020) has now infected over 22.8 lakh people across the globe.

According to the Johns Hopkins University at 10:10 PM IST, the fatal virus that was first detected in China in December 2019, has infected over 22,84,018 lives globally with more than 1,56,900 people succumbing to the virus.

The United States (US), which is the country with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases has now reported 7,11,197 coronavirus positive infections by Saturday evening.

The US, a country of over 32.82 crore population is followed by Spain which has witnessed around 1,91,726 confirmed cases.

Italy is on the third spot where almost 1,75,925 people have come in contact with the COVID-19.

In France, more than 1,49,146 people, while in Germany close to 1,42,600 people have been tested coronavirus positive.

The United Kingdom (UK) has over 1,15,299 infections.

China being the seventh worst-hit nation has recorded around 83,787 cases and Iran with 80,868 positive cases, Turkey with 78,546 and Belgium with 37,183 coronavirus infections are the other worst-hit countries.

On the list of most deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States remained the worst-hit country with over 37,625 deaths.

Italy on the second spot has registered over 23,227 COVID-19 deaths.

Spain, the third worst-hit nation crossed the 20,000-mark on Saturday and now has a total number of 20,043 fatalities.

France's death count stands at 18,681 while the UK (15,464), New York City (13,202), Belgium (5,453) and Iran (5,031) are the other worst COVID-19 affected places around the globe.

