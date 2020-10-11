हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high

The coronavirus taskforce said it had recorded 13,634 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,501 in Moscow.

Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high
File Photo (Reuters)

MOSCOW: Russia reported a fresh record increase in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the world`s fourth-highest infection tally towards 1.3 million.

The coronavirus taskforce said it had recorded 13,634 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,501 in Moscow.

The capital city of nearly 13 million has been the hardest-hit area. It has opened two temporary hospitals and ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely.

"In a few months there will be a vaccine, which will allow people to be vaccinated on a large scale," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying on Sunday by state media.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

About 400 high-risk patients have received jabs, according to the health ministry, but the vaccine is not yet in general circulation.

"This story will end, but we have to get through it without losses," added Sobyanin.

Russia`s Health Ministry last week recommended that people stay at home this weekend in the nation of about 145 million people that has now recorded 1,298,718 cases, behind only the United States, India and Brazil.

The coronavirus taskforce said on Sunday that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Tags:
CoronavirusRussiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of missile attack on Ganja despite truce, claims 9 dead
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M31S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Why priests are not safe under Congress Rule?