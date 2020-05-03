Coronavirus world cases breach 35,00,000 mark, over 2,46,000 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic by Sunday (May 3, 2020) evening breached the 35,00,000 mark and has taken more than 2,46,000 lives across the world.

According to the Worldometer on Sunday at 11 PM IST, the COVID-19 outbreak spanning over 212 countries and territories has infected more than 35,33,550 people with claiming over 2,46,900 lives and around 11,44,000 patients have been cured/recovered from the virus.

The United States having the most number of confirmed cases and deaths reported 10,550 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID=19 patients in the country on Sunday increased to 11,71,350.

Spain on the second spot recorded 1,533 cases in a day and now has seen 2,47,100 coronavirus positive cases.

Spain is followed by Italy where more than 2,10,500 people have contracted COVID-19. Italy on Sunday saw a surge of 1,380 cases. While 81,000 patients have been cured or recovered, the number of active cases in the country still stands over a lakh.

The United Kingdom (UK), that has been witnessing the most number of cases in the world from the past few days, reported over 4,300 cases in the last 24 hours. The UK now has more than 1,86,500 COVID-19 infections.

France with 1,68300 infections and Germany with 1,65,100 cases are the next in line.

Russia is the newest country which has been the worst-hit in recent times. Russia in the last 24 hours registered the most number of confirmed cases in the world. The COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 1,34,650 after there were around 10,600 fresh cases.

Turkey (1,26,000 cases), Iran (97,400), Brazil (97,100) and China (82,850) are the other worst-hit nations.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained the worst-hit country where 644 new COVID-19 deaths took the death toll to 68,000.

Italy being the second-worst affected country witnessed 174 deaths in a day. Italy's death count now stands at 28,880.

The UK's death toll with 315 new COVID-19 fatalities touched 28,445.

Spain with 25,260 coronavirus casualties and France with 24,760 deaths are few of the other countries on the list of places with most COVID-19 deaths.