Coronavirus world cases cross 30.7 lakh, over 2.13 lakh dead

The coronavirus that has been spread over 185 countries has now infected more than 30.7 lakh people with taking around 2.13 lakh lives across the world.

As of 10:15 PM IST, close to 30,75,000 people have contracted COVID-19 while 2,13,200 people have succumbed to the fatal virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people recovered from the virus on Tuesday increased to 9,10,681 across the globe, with Spain having the most number of recoveries - 1,23,900 followed by Germany (1,17,400) and the United States (1,12,065).

The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with almost 1 million confirmed cases. The US COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday surged to 9,94,625. About 30% of the cases have occurred in New York state, the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Pennsylvania.

Although several US states have reopened businesses amid predictions that the jobless rate could hit 16% for April.

The US is followed by European countries like Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

Spain on the second spot has registered more than 2,32,100 COVID-19 cases.

Italy being the third-worst affected country has over 2,01,500 coronavirus patients in the country.

France with 1,66,000 infections, Germany with 1,59,000 cases, and the United Kingdom 1,58,350 confirmed cases have also been severely affected.

In Iran, the total number of cases rose by 2,392 to 1,14,653, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States. Tuesday`s increase in the number of confirmed cases was slightly higher than the last two days, but still broadly in line with a decline since it peaked over 5,000 in mid-April, while the number of daily recoveries has increased. A total of 38,809 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained on top of the list of most COVID-19 deaths in the world. More than 57,200 people in the US have died due to the coronavirus. The outbreak could take more than 74,000 lives by August 4, compared with an April 22 forecast of over 67,600, according to the University of Washington`s predictive model.

Italy being the second worst-hit nation, has now more than 27,350 COVID-19 deaths followed by Spain with 23,800 fatalities.

France with 23,200 coronavirus deaths, the UK with 21,000 deaths, and New York with over 17,500 deaths are the other worst-hit places in the world.