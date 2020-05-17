Coronavirus worldwide cases surge past 46.8 lakh; over 3.10 lakh COVID-19 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in late December 2019 in China, has now infected over 46.8 lakh people globally with taking more than 3.10 lakh lives.

There were approximately 63,700 fresh cases and 2,612 new deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

On a good note, the number of recoveries across the globe increased to 17,93,950.

The US remained the worst-hit country where 11,180 new cases were reported on Saturday. The total count has now surged to 14,95,460.

Spain being the second-worst affected country reported more than 2,100 cases in a day and the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has increased to 2,76,500.

Russia with 9,200 new cases in a day has now reported around 2,72,040 infections.

The UK on the fourth spot has seen more than 2,40,160 confirmed cases. The UK on Saturday registered 3,450 positive cases.

Italy with 2,24,760 cases, Brazil with 2,22,870 infections, and France with 1,79,500 cases are the other countries with the most number of coronavirus confirmed cases.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US on the first spot witnessed 480 new deaths on Monday. The country's total death count has now jumped to 88,987.

The US is followed by European countries. The UK on the second spot has 34,466 fatalities. There were 468 new deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours.

Italy with 31,763 coronavirus deaths is the third worst-hit country.

Spain with 27,563 casualties and France with 27,529 deaths are the other severely COVID-19 affected countries.