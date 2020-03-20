Coronavirus worldwide toll rises to 10,000 with Italy emerging as second worst-hit nation

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has risen to a stunning 2,42,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths in this pandemic which has tounched more than 170 countries. The outbreak and its effects are drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

Italy with 41,035 cases is second worst hit country after China. The death toll stands 3,405, with 427 COVID-19 patients dying in the last 24 hours, according to new data released on Thursday by the Civil Protection Department. The nation-wide lockdown in Italy is likely to be extended after the April 3 deadline.

On Friday, the number of cases in Spain has risen to 18,077. Spain`s health ministry said on Thursday the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared by 209 to 767 fatalities from the previous day as the total number of coronavirus cases climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday.

While, Germany and France reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time. Data from Germany`s disease control agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 10,999 on Thursday, with 20 new deaths, bringing the death toll to over 40.

In France, more than 10,000 cases of the virus have been detected while the death toll rose to 372.

Over 14,322 people across the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and as many as 200 have died, with the largest numbers recorded from Washington state and New York. Authorities in the US are ramping up measures to keep the virus from spreading. Washington is likely to announce travel restrictions across the US-Mexico border on Friday, limiting crossings to essential travel, similar to the closing the border with Canada on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India recorded its fourth death on Thursday with the total number of coronavirus cases rising to 195.