COVID-19: 255 Indian students stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport, seek Indian govt help

Around 255 Indian students are stuck at Kuala Lumpur Airport due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. All the students went to the Philippines for their further studies.

According to students, the Indian Authorities told them they can’t go to India. Students said, "If our Indian government won't allow us to enter into our own country, then where should we go?"

Earlier on March 11, an Indian official statement said all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, and project visas stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

Students added, "We are expecting the Indian government to take us back, we are not ready to go back to the Philippines, until the situation gets normal there. They should rescue us since the Malaysian airports are going to lock down from tomorrow."

Advocate Ram Dulal Manna, one of the student's father talked to Zee News and said, "From the last 18 hours about 255 students are stuck at the Kuala Lumpur Airport, all the students have tried their best and tweeted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi."

He added, "They wanted to come back and sent mails but the Indian Authorities haven't yet replied to their emails."

Globally, around 1,86,665 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Inputs from Srabonti Shah)