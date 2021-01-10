COVID-19: Brazil President Bolsonaro urges PM Narendra Modi for 2 million Covishield vaccine doses urgently

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for two million doses of Covishield vaccines urgently. The vaccine is manufactured by Pune-based pharma giant Serum Institute.

In the letter, Jair Bolsonaro wrote, "I would appreciate being able to count on Your Excellency's good offices to anticipate the supply to Brazil, with the possible urgency and without jeopardizing the Indian vaccination program, of 2 million doses of the immunizer produced by the Serum Institute of India."

According to Bolsonaro, Brazil has already launched a nationwide immunisation program against COVID-19.

"Among the vaccines selected by the Brazilian government, are those from the Indian company Bharat Biotech International Limited (Covaxin) and AstraZeneca and University of Oxford (Covishield), produced by the Serum Institute of India," he said.

In a related development, Geraldo Barbosa, head of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC), said that his country has already inked a memorandum of understanding with HYderabad-based Bharat Biotech for the supply og Covaxin.

"This should be the first vaccine available on the private market in Brazil," he said, adding that the Covaxin doses should arrive in Brazil in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Indian government on Saturday that a nationwide vaccination drive will kick off on January 16. Sharing the news on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including 'Safai Karamcharis'."

