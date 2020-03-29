COVID-19: Hum Sab Isme Ek Sath Hain, Burz Khalifa lits up in various languages to come in solidarity with world

As the whole world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Burz Khalifa in Dubai (UAE) stood tall on Friday (March 27, 2020) to lit up in several languages to send the message of solidarity to everyone fighting the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tallest building in the world had "We Are All In This Together" message in almost 8 different languages spoken around the world.

The message in Hindi was "Hum Sab Isme Ek Sath Hain" which meant the same thing, We are all in this together."

نحن جميعاً في هذا معاً

#خلك_في_البيت We are all in this together

Burz Khalifa, the 828 metres long building took to its official Twitter account to post the video and convey the message of solidarity as the COVID-19 pandamic has claimed over 29,000 lives globally.

The coronavirus that was first traced in Wuhan, China has over 6,40,627 positive cases in the world as of March 28 (11:45 PM IST).

The pandamic took 67 days to infect the first 1 lakh people after the outbreak in China in December, 2019 but the next 1 lakh were infected in just 11 days while it took just 3 days to touch the 3 lakh figure.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 figures, United States has been the worst-hit country with over 1,12,468 confirmed coronavirus cases, with Italy and China on second and third.

Italy has seen the most deaths as it has lost over 10,023 citizens.