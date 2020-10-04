COVID-19: US President Donald Trump says, will be back soon, next few days will be 'real test'

After testing positive for coronavirus ahead of the US Presidential election, Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will be 'back soon' to finish the presidential election campaign.

Trump shared his health updates by sharing a video on his Twitter handle in which he said that he was feeling ill when he arrived at the facility but now feels better.

He added that "over the next period of a few days I guess that’s the real test. We’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

Speaking on his election campaigns, Trump said, ''I have to be back because we still have to make America great again,'' adding, "I`ll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign.''

President Trump was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1, and had received Regeneron`s antibody on Friday, October 2, said White House physician Dr Sean Conley. First Lady Melania Trump had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also updated about Trump's health saying that President Donald Trump is doing "very well" and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.

Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 in a military hospital. Trump is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.