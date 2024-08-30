Devastating Floods In Bangladesh Claim 54 Lives, Over Two Million Children At Risk

Bangladesh is facing one of the worst floods in decades, with 54 people confirmed dead as of Friday, according to official sources. The disaster has primarily affected 11 districts in the eastern part of the country, leaving over five million people in dire conditions.

Death Toll And Affected Regions

The highest number of fatalities, 19, were reported from the Feni district, based on data provided by the disaster management ministry. The deceased include six women and seven children. The unprecedented flooding, triggered by heavy rains and overflowing rivers, has devastated 64 sub-districts, leaving more than a million families homeless.

The hardest-hit districts include Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, and Habiganj. Authorities have noted that the situation in some areas, particularly Sylhet, Habiganj, and Chattogram, is beginning to show signs of improvement.

UNICEF's Warning: Children At Severe Risk

UNICEF has issued a stark warning, stating that more than two million children are in grave danger as the floods have swept through homes, schools, and entire villages. "These floods, the worst in eastern Bangladesh in 34 years, have affected 5.6 million people," UNICEF highlighted in a statement.

The organization emphasized that millions of children and their families are stranded without access to food or essential supplies. Rescue operations are being carried out by government personnel and volunteers, but difficult conditions in some areas are hindering efforts.

"The devastating floods in eastern Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children," said Emma Brigham, UNICEF Bangladesh's deputy representative. She further noted that many children have lost their homes, schools, and loved ones, leaving them in a state of complete destitution.

Emergency Response and Funding Needs

In response to the crisis, UNICEF is distributing water purification tablets, oral rehydration salts, and other critical supplies. However, the organization has called for urgent funding, estimating that $35.3 million is required to support life-saving interventions for children and pregnant and lactating women.

Government and Community Response

Bangladesh's interim government is facing significant challenges in managing the disaster, particularly in light of ongoing political instability and law and order issues. Over 600 people have died in recent protests and violence connected to the ousting of the previous government.

Despite these challenges, various government forces, including the Bangladesh Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Border Guards, along with NGOs and community organizations, are actively engaged in relief efforts. The interim government has also launched a nationwide fund collection drive to support flood victims.

Contributions have poured in from multiple sectors, including a donation of one day's salary from all personnel of the Bangladesh Army. People from all walks of life are stepping up to assist those affected by the floods.