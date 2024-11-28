Donald Trump Cabinet Nominees, Appointees Receive ‘Un-American’ Threats
Several Cabinet nominees, senior administrative appointees, and their family members have been subjected to threats, said Trump.
Washington: Several Cabinet-level nominations and appointees to senior administrative positions and their family members have received threats, President-elect Donald Trump's spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies have taken action against those threats.
“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman.
“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'. In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” she said.
“President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” Leavitt said.
