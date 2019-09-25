Donald Trump in awe of PM Modi after Howdy, Modi! event, compares him to Elvis Presley

New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to American Rock 'N' Roll legend Elvis Presley when they met for the second time on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The statement comes after PM Modi got a blockbuster welcome at the Howdy, Modi! event on Sunday in Houston, which was also attended by Trump. PM Modi received full support by over 50,000 people present at the NRG Stadium, where the event was hosted.

"There was a tremendous spirit in that room and they love this gentleman to my right. They went crazy. It was like Elvis, he's like an American version of Elvis. It was like... Elvis Presley came back. That was quite something. They love your Prime Minister," Trump said ahead of their bilateral meeting in New York.

#WATCH US President: I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting&he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. pic.twitter.com/w1ZWYiaOSu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The US President was responding to a question on the relationship shared by the two leaders during a media interaction following the bilateral meeting.

Trump also called PM the 'father of India' and added that he has great respect for Modi.

Live TV

"My personal chemistry (with Prime Minister Modi) is as good as it can get. I have great respect, I have great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader. I remember India before, it was very torn. There was a lot of fighting and he brought it all together like a father would bring it all together. Maybe he's the father India, we'll call him the father of India. But he brought things together and you don't hear that anymore. So he's done a fantastic job," the US President said.

During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi also presented a framed photograph from the Howdy, Modi! event to Donald Trump.

United States: PM Narendra Modi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to US President Donald Trump. The two leaders also held a bilateral meet at New York today. pic.twitter.com/7jzejvSFCi — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

At the packed Howdy, Modi! event, the two world leaders shared the stage and heaped praises for each other.

PM Modi stated that India has a friend in the White House while referring to Trump while the US President called Modi one of US' greatest friends.

On Monday, Trump also dropped in unexpectedly at the UN Climate Action Summit to hear PM Modi's address.

(With ANI inputs)