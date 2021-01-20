हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Donald Trump prays for US President-elect Joe Biden's 'success' as latter readies to take oath today

President Donald Trump, who has been missing from public view for over a week, finally broke his silence with a farewell address. In a pre-recorded message Trump, for the first time, has extended wishes for a successful term to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris. Joe Biden, at 78 will be the oldest president in the history of America.

Donald Trump prays for US President-elect Joe Biden&#039;s &#039;success&#039; as latter readies to take oath today
Play

President Donald Trump, who has been missing from public view for over a week, finally broke his silence with a farewell address. In a pre-recorded message Trump, for the first time, has extended wishes for a successful term to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word," Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He expressed his gratitude and called his term in office a 'privilege and a great honour.' "Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that's what it is -- a great privilege and a great honour," he said.

The pre-recorded video message was released by the White House on Tuesday. 

Joe Biden, at 78 will be the oldest president in the history of America. He is likely to make his first Presidential address to the country soon after his swearing in ceremony which will take place today at the Capitol Hill. 

The speech is being prepared by Vinay Reddy, a Person of Indian origin, which will be based on unity and harmony.

As many as 20 Indian Americans, including 13 women, will be holding several top positions at the new administration helmed by Biden.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenDonald TrumpUS President
Next
Story

From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno, A-list celebs who will attend Joe Biden's inauguration
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT37S

Meteorological Department predicts no relief from cold in Delhi