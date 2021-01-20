Donald Trump prays for US President-elect Joe Biden's 'success' as latter readies to take oath today

President Donald Trump, who has been missing from public view for over a week, finally broke his silence with a farewell address. In a pre-recorded message Trump, for the first time, has extended wishes for a successful term to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word," Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He expressed his gratitude and called his term in office a 'privilege and a great honour.' "Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that's what it is -- a great privilege and a great honour," he said.

The pre-recorded video message was released by the White House on Tuesday.

Joe Biden, at 78 will be the oldest president in the history of America. He is likely to make his first Presidential address to the country soon after his swearing in ceremony which will take place today at the Capitol Hill.

The speech is being prepared by Vinay Reddy, a Person of Indian origin, which will be based on unity and harmony.

As many as 20 Indian Americans, including 13 women, will be holding several top positions at the new administration helmed by Biden.