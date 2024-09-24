Former US president Donald Trump has ruled out running for the White House in 2028 if he loses his presidential bid in November this year. “No, I don’t. No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all. I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful,” Trump told host Sharyl Attkisson in an interview over the weekend. Trump is running for presidential elections for the third consecutive term this time. He won the first time in 2016 and lost in his second attempt in 2020.

The 78-year-old former president is pitched in a tight race with Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump would be 82 by the time of the next elections in 2028. The presidential elections in the US will take place on November 5. When asked what keeps him healthy, Trump said he plays golf and tries to eat properly.

“Well, I used to play golf a little bit. That gave me, so I don’t know, but it seems to be quite a dangerous sport in retrospect. I try and eat properly. I try. I do the best,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

“I like perhaps all the wrong food. But then I say 'Does anybody know what the right food is?'" he asked. "I have people lecturing me for years, 'Oh don’t eat this, don’t eat that'. They’re gone, they have passed away long ago,” Trump said. During the interview, Trump stressed that he does not get credit for the fight against COVID-19.

“I never got great credit on the fighting of the China virus, which is COVID. But we call it the China virus ’cause we like to be accurate. But if you think of what I’ve done, I took, I took a disaster that came into our shores. That dust flew in from China and we started making things like the ventilators. We were supplying the whole world with ventilators,” he said.

“Within a period of seven months, we took auto factories and started making ventilators and auto factories. We did the gowns, the cost, you know, all of the different things, all of the rubberised products, the masks, all, everything. And we also had to go, because our, you know, when I took over, the cupboards were bare. We had nothing,” Trump said.

“We had, we were supposed to have, but we had nothing. And in all fairness to previous presidents, the reason is that nobody really thought a pandemic in this world, in this age, was possible. You know, you remember 1917, we had the great pandemic that people talk about. A hundred million people they say died,” he said.

“And basically this would’ve happened here too. And it didn’t happen here. I think I did a great job. I think I will not be given credit for it. But there are a lot of people that think I did a really fantastic job on that. Nobody knew what it was. Nobody knew where it came from. And remember, we had far fewer deaths than (incumbent President Joe) Biden. And Biden just got the tail end. So we did a good job,” Trump claimed.

Biden dropped the White House bid in July after a disastrous presidential debate with Trump.