close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Donald Trump

Donald Trump telephones Narendra Modi to congratulate him, both agree to meet at G-20 Summit: White House

The two leaders also agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit, to be held on June 28 and 29, in Osaka, Japan.

Donald Trump telephones Narendra Modi to congratulate him, both agree to meet at G-20 Summit: White House

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his "historic" electoral victory during which both the leaders pledged to continue to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, the White House said. 

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Live TV

The two leaders also agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit, to be held on June 28 and 29, in Osaka, Japan.  

"President Donald Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him for his Bharatiya Janata Party's historic election victory," according to the White House. 

"The President and Prime Minister pledged to continue to strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership, building on the achievements of the last two years." it said. 

The leaders also expressed that they look forward to seeing one another at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, where the US, India, and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. 

 

Tags:
Donald TrumpNarendra ModiG-20 SummitWhite HouseLok Sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

China keen to work with re-elected PM Narendra Modi to further deepen bilateral ties

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Deshhit: Know the reasons why BJP won Lok Sabha elections 2019