Donald Trump telephones Narendra Modi to congratulate him, both agree to meet at G-20 Summit: White House

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his "historic" electoral victory during which both the leaders pledged to continue to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, the White House said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The two leaders also agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit, to be held on June 28 and 29, in Osaka, Japan.

"President Donald Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him for his Bharatiya Janata Party's historic election victory," according to the White House.

"The President and Prime Minister pledged to continue to strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership, building on the achievements of the last two years." it said.

The leaders also expressed that they look forward to seeing one another at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, where the US, India, and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.