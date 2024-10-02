Middle-East War: As Iran fired a barrage of rockets at Israel days after the killing of Lebanani militant group Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Jerusalem would respond at the time of its choice. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to decimate Iran saying either Israel or Iran would exist. Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that no place in Iran is out of Israel's reach. As Israel launched a limited ground offensive in Leabon, Iran fired missiles/rockets targetting almost every city of the Jewish nation.

The IDF shared on X that approximately 10 million civilians were the targets of Iranian projectiles. The IDF later said that since sirens sounded across Israel, people reached safely in bomb-shelter. While Israel claimed no casualty, the Iranian missiles reportedly caused mayhem at the Hatzerim Airbase of the Israeli Air Force, which it used to kill Nasrallah. "Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone," said the IDF on X.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said, "Iran launched a large attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil. There were a small number of hits in central Israel and some other hits in southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted....Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences. We have defensive and offensive capabilities at the highest level of readiness. Our operation plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”

On the other hand, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shared an illustration on his social media 'X' showing a large underground weapons cache, indicating that more attacks could take place against Israel. In another post, Khamenei said, "The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking."