United Nations

Evidence shows Khashoggi murder planned, carried out by Saudi officials: UN

A United Nations-led inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that evidence pointed to a brutal crime "planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia".

Reuters photo

GENEVA: A United Nations-led inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that evidence pointed to a brutal crime "planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia".

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, said that Saudi officials had "seriously undermined" and delayed Turkey`s efforts to investigate the crime scene at its Istanbul consulate in October.

Reporting on a week-long mission with her team of three experts to Turkey, she said that they had had access to part of "chilling and gruesome audio material" of the Washington Post journalist`s death obtained by the Turkish intelligence agency. She had "major concerns" about the fairness of proceedings for 11 Saudis facing trial in the kingdom and had sought a visit there.

Tags:
United NationsJamal Khashoggi
