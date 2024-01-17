'Extraordinary Success Story': United States Lauds Policies Of Modi Government

Months ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, even the United States has endorsed policies of the Narendra Modi government. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his view that India stands as an "extraordinary success story." He acknowledged that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has played a significant role in enhancing relations with various ally nations.

Addressing the World Economic Forum, Secretary Blinken highlighted that discussions between India and the United States consistently emphasize the importance of democracy and human rights. He noted that the bilateral relations between the two countries have reached new heights, marking a notable milestone in their diplomatic ties.

"We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies. We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That's been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden. At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights," Blinken said.

Blinken also said that the US discussed the human rights issues with India but that too keeping in mind its relations with New Delhi. He said, "When President (Biden) took office, he wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy. These fundamental concerns about democracy, about human rights and we done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Because of the nature of relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it's part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have off course produces positive change." (With ANI inputs)