Five members of Hindu family in Pakistan killed with knives and axe, locals in shock

New Delhi: A Hindu family in Pakistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances with their throats slit on Friday.

Around five members of the family with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, as per a report by The News International.

The police has recovered murder weapons that was used in the killings, including a knife and an axe.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the Hindu community in Pakistan. The local residents too are in disbelief.

One of the victims, Ram Chand, was a Meghwal Hindu and was 35-36 years old. He ran a tailoring shop, social activist Birbal Das in Rahim Yar Khan told The News International.

(With inputs from ANI)