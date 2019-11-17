close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
California shooting

Five of a family killed in California shooting

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California, police said, adding that the suspect was believed to be among the dead.

Five of a family killed in California shooting
IANS photo

Los Angeles: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California, police said, adding that the suspect was believed to be among the dead.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, the incident occurred on Saturday in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 km north of US-Mexico border, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said they took the first 911 call at 6.49 a.m.and when they arrived on the scene, they found several people from gunshot wounds.

A three-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside.

A five-year-old boy and nine-year-old boy were taken to a hospital but also died.

An 11-year-old boy was also hospitalized.

Matt Dobbs from San Diego Police Department said that a mother and four children lived in a granny flat adjacent to the main house, where other family members lived, but it was unclear how many people total lived in the compound.

Police found a gun in the house, but did not disclose its type, name of victims, or motive of the killer.

Tags:
California shootingParadise Hill shootingUnited StatesMexico
Next
Story

18 ISIS terrorists surrender to Afghan forces in Achin district: Defence Ministry

Must Watch

PT7M23S

DNA: Non Stop News, 16th November 2019