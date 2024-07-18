Fraudulent Visa Agents Exploit UK Health Workers In Elaborate Scams

Deceptive Indian visa agents have recently targeted several individuals seeking employment in the UK, charging between £20,000 and £30,000 for false promises of work visas and jobs. Undercover operations by different agencies have revealed a series of fraudulent schemes aimed at UK healthcare companies.

According to a DNA India news report, innocent UK healthcare providers, who are genuine sponsors in the visa process, find themselves ensnared in these scams. These healthcare firms are victimized by a well-orchestrated fraud, where highly qualified recruits arranged by corrupt agents arrive in the UK under false pretenses. These recruits, often led by a designated ringleader, refuse to fulfill their job roles upon arrival. Subsequently, they sue the companies for not providing work or for unfair dismissal, all while seeking illegal cash-in-hand jobs.

One notorious case involves Sejal Christian from Surat, Gujarat. Christian orchestrated a scheme where ringleaders like Kirankumar Benjamin Rathod and Bhuvaneshwari Chauhan were sent to Clinica Private Healthcare through a UK agent, Nazia Vohra. Clinica, known for its patient-centric care, became a victim of this elaborate sting operation, unaware of Christian's involvement until significant damage had been done. Following the incident, Clinica discovered that several other tier 2 sponsor healthcare providers had suffered similar fates.

Despite multiple arrests, Sejal Christian continues her fraudulent activities, leveraging individuals like Rathod for her operations and profiting significantly. The UK employment tribunal courts, often uninformed about such sophisticated schemes and immigration laws, have rendered judgments that favor the fraudulent recruits, leaving the victimized companies at a disadvantage. Corrupt immigration solicitors exploit this situation, further harming these healthcare firms' credibility and financial stability.

Such exploitation not only jeopardizes the legacy and reputation of dedicated healthcare providers like Clinica but also encourages similar fraudulent activities globally. Raising awareness about these scams is crucial to protecting the integrity of innocent healthcare companies and preventing further defamation and societal disruption.