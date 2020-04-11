Global death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 crosses 1 lakh, over 16.5 lakh infected

As another day of battle between the coronavirus COVID-19 and humanity came to an end, the total number of cases across 184 nations reached 1,650,210 and the death toll stood at 100,376 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Friday.

The US continues to record the highest number of cases at 475,749, followed by Spain at 157,053, Italy at 147,577, Germany at 119,624, and France at 118,790. So far, Italy has witnessed the highest death toll across all the nations at 18,849, followed by the US at 17,925, Spain at 15,970, France at 12,228 and the UK at 8,973.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204. The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the country`s COVID-19 outbreak until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters. The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people from leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9 and was due to end on April 13.

Spain will begin handing out masks at metro and train stations on April 13 as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said on Friday. The news came as Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from the new coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours. On March 30, Spain toughened its nationwide lockdown, halting all non-essential activities until after Easter as it sought to further curb the spread of the virus. The measure particularly targeted the construction and manufacturing sectors.

COVID-19 patients on ventilators in New York dropped for the first time to a "negative" number since the outbreak began, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, expressing cautious optimism that the state was slowing the infection rate but voiced concern that the number of daily deaths continues to be high. "We are cautiously optimistic that we are slowing the infection rate," Cuomo said at the daily press briefing on coronavirus. He said there is a "dramatic decline" in the total number of hospitalisations and "that's obviously very good news".

In another encouraging sign that the state is flattening the curve, Cuomo said, "Change in ICU admissions is actually a negative number for the first time since we started this intense journey. That means there are fewer people in the intensive care unit statewide than they were (on the previous day). And again, that's the first time we've seen a negative number, so that's good."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned nations about lifting coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions too quickly, adding that a sudden transition could spark a deadly resurgence. The WHO added that it is working with affected countries on strategies for the gradual and safe easing of restrictions.

Addressing a press brief, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said, "I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly. WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions."