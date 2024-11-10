Gun Rampage In Mexico’s Bar Leaves 10 Dead, 7 Injured: WATCH

Gunmen stormed Los Cantaritos bar in Querétaro's district on Saturday night, shooting and killing 10 people, said Juan Luis Ferrusca, the city's head of public security.

" Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed that at least four armed individuals, carrying long guns, had arrived in a pickup truck," Ferrusca said in a video posted on social media.

"Inside the bar, 10 people were confirmed dead, and at least seven others were injured," he further reported adding that one suspect has been detained.

According to authorities the vehicle used in the attack was later found abandoned and set on fire.

As per local media’s report, among the dead are seven men and three women.

This is a developing story.