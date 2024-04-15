Hamas Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Offer, Sets Forth New Conditions Amid Gaza War

New Delhi: Hamas has presented a ceasefire and hostage release proposal amid the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, according to a report by Hebrew daily, Haaretz, cited by The Times of Israel. Rejecting an Israeli ceasefire offer, Hamas has set forth conditions, including a six-week ceasefire period, before releasing 129 hostages held since October 7.

The proposal, allegedly submitted after Hamas rejected a US-mediated deal, requires the Israel Defense Force (IDF) to halt all fighting in Gaza and withdraw from urban areas for six weeks. This period aims to allow displaced Palestinians to return north while Hamas locates and assesses the condition of the hostages.

Under the terms, Hamas demands the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli civilian, a steep increase from the 3:1 ratio of the weeklong November truce. It also demanded 50 prisoners be released, including 30 serving life sentences, for every captive soldier.

Israel has dismissed similar demands as "delusional" in the past. Hamas, however, maintains its stance, rejecting Israel's proposal and reaffirming its original demands for a permanent ceasefire, IDF withdrawal from Gaza, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction efforts.