Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostages As Israeli Defence Forces Take Full Control Of Gaza Border

TEL AVIV: A spokesperson for Hamas' military wing has issued a warning that militants will execute civilian hostages in response to Israeli attacks on civilian homes in Gaza. In an audio statement released on Monday, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, denounced intense Israeli strikes in Gaza's densely populated civilian areas. Hamas has also reportedly threatened to kill the US citizens captured by its fighters during their surprise raids on Israel on Saturday if it continues to support Tel Aviv.

Abu Obeida, representing Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigades, emphasized their response to the heavy bombardment of Gaza's residential areas, resulting in collapsing homes and casualties. “We have decided to put an end to this, and henceforth, any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will sadly result in the execution of one of the civilian hostages we hold,” he stated.

IDF Takes Full Control Of Gaza Border

In parallel developments, the Israeli Defence Forces have achieved "full control of the Gaza border." Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF's top spokesman, confirmed the regaining of control over the previously breached Gaza border, following Hamas's attack that saw sections of the border fence destroyed.

“In the last day, not a single terrorist entered via the fence,” Hagari informed reporters, also mentioning ongoing extensive strikes on multiple Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's Big Warning To Hamas

In response to these events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the images of devastation seen from militant strongholds were just the beginning. Furthermore, the Israeli authorities ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza as the Hamas militant group threatened to execute civilian hostages. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized plans to cut off supplies of electricity, food, and fuel to the Palestinian enclave, describing the conflict as a battle against ruthless adversaries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu underscored that the airstrikes in Gaza were just the start, pledging to do "everything for Israelis held captive" and promising an unprecedented forceful response to Hamas. Hamas initiated an unprecedented assault early Saturday, launching thousands of rockets and sending armed fighters into Israel. The death toll in Israel has reached at least 900, with thousands injured.

The situation prompted Israel to officially declare war on Hamas, with Israeli jets continuing deadly airstrikes on Gaza into the third day. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported at least 687 people killed, including many children and women, and thousands injured.

The conflict has also impacted US citizens, with at least 11 confirmed killed in Israel. US President Joe Biden condemned the Hamas attack, expressing concern for those affected, both Israelis and Palestinians and affirming support for Israel's defence against such acts of terror.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that emergency shelters in Gaza are at 90 per cent capacity, providing refuge for over 137,000 people seeking safety from Israeli strikes. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United Nations to act against the ongoing "Israeli aggression" towards Palestinians, advocating for immediate international intervention.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 30 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza. The conflict has seen about 4,500 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, prompting retaliatory actions by the Israeli Defence Forces, targeting Hamas facilities in Gaza.

The violence has claimed over 1,600 lives and led to international expressions of support for Israel and calls for an end to the conflict while ensuring the protection of civilians.