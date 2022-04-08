हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Press Photo 2022

Haunting pic of dresses hung in crosses at kids' burial site near Canada school awarded

The picture of dresses draped in the cross at the Canada site where remains of over 200 children were found just last year has won the 2022 World Press Photo of the Year Award.

Haunting pic of dresses hung in crosses at kids&#039; burial site near Canada school awarded
(Photo credit: Twitter/@WorldPressPhoto)

New Delhi: The picture of dresses draped in the cross at the Canada site where remains of over 200 children were found just last year has won the 2022 World Press Photo of the Year Award.

The image was captured by Canadian photojournalist Amber Jacken and she’s the fifth female World Press Photo of the Year winner.

The picture is a tribute to over 215 children who died in Canada’s Kamloops in 2021.

Last year, the world along with Canada was taken by shock after the remains of at least 215 children, some as young as three-years-old, were found at a burial site at a former residential school set up to bring together indigenous people.

The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia which closed in 1978.

These residential schools in Canada were compulsory boarding schools, which were run by the government and religious authorities during the 19th and 20th Centuries to forcibly assimilate indigenous youth.

Kamloops Indian Residential School was the largest of these sorts and was opened under the Roman Catholic administration in 1890. The school had as many as 500 students when enrolment peaked in the 1950s.

At the time of the discovery, Canada mourned the death of the innocent kids and paid tribute to them by hanging kids’ clothing, especially red dresses on the cross at those sites.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Press Photo 2022CanadaKamloops Indian Residential SchoolImpactful pictureAmber Jacken
Next
Story

Situation in second Ukraine town 'more dreadful' than Bucha: Zelensky

Must Watch

PT7M18S

DNA: How did South Korea make so much progress in short time?