Hindu temple attacked in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan says 'will restore mandir' after India's strong condemnation

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (August 5) condemned the ransacking of a Hindu temple in Punjab province there and said that his government will restore the mandir.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted, "Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits and take action against any police negligence. The government will also restore the Mandir."

Referring to the incidents of violence, discrimination and persecution against the minority communities including attacks on places of worship, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Within the last year itself, various temples and Gurudwaras have been attacked including the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan in January 2020, a Hindu temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020."

A mob attacked a Hindu temple in a remote town in Pakistan's Punjab province, damaging idols and burning down parts of it. The attack prompted Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to express 'grave concern' over the incident and fix the matter before court for hearing on Friday. Police said the mob attacked the Hindu temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore, on Wednesday in reaction to an alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by a minor Hindu boy.

The eight-year-old Hindu boy last week had allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary that caused tensions in Bhong, where Muslims and Hindus have been living peacefully for decades. A police officer said the boy was arrested last week and booked under the blasphemy laws but subsequently released on bail for being a minor.

"The attackers were carrying sticks, stones and bricks. They smashed the deities while raising religious slogans," District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz said. He said a part of the temple was also burnt down.

