Hindu Temple in Australia Gets Threat Calls; Told to Raise pro-Khalistani Slogans

Melbourne: A prominent Hindu temple in Australia has received threatening calls in which it was asked to raise pro-Khalistani slogans if it wanted to observe Maha Shivratri peacefully which falls on February 18, a media report said on Friday. The threatening call to Gayatri mandir in Brisbane came after three Hindu temples were vandalized in Australia's Victoria state allegedly by "Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti.

Jai Ram, the president, and Dharmesh Prasad, the vice president of Gayatri Mandir received separate calls on Friday from a man who identified himself as 'Guruawadesh Singh' seeking the Hindu community to support the "Khalistan Referendum", The Australia Today reported. Claiming that he was calling from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the anti-India supporter asked temple officials to ask the Hindu community to support the 'Khalistan Referendum'.

"I have a message in relation to Khalistan... If you plan to celebrate Maha Shivratri .... Then ask the priest to support Khalistan and raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans five times during your event... Now show me how you will raise this slogan," the report said, quoting Singh's warning message to the president of the temple.

Talking about the threat call, Prasad said that violence towards religious places is the biggest crime and "we as Hindus should be able to practice our religion without fear? the report said.

Later on, Temple's Public relation officer Neelima also said that received several calls from an American number. The threatening call to Gayatri mandir came after recent attacks on three Hindu temples that were vandalized in Australia's Victoria state allegedly by "Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti.

Earlier, a Kali Mata Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Craigieburn also received a threatening call to cancel a bhajan and puja event or face consequences. The Indian-Australian community is still recovering from the vandalism of three temples by Khalistani extremists.

On Jan 23, the management of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple also known as the Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne's Albert Park found the walls of the revered temple vandalized with graffiti Hindustan Murdabad.

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalized in a similar manner. On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.