NewsWorld
HINDU WOMEN IN PAKISTAN

Hindu woman, 'falsely' accused of theft, assaulted in Pakistan, triggers protests

The protestors said that a Hindu woman was falsely accused of theft and was assaulted on the pretext of it. The victim is a resident of the Yazman Mandi of  area of Bahawalpur and was working as a housemaid.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The victim is a resident of the Yazman Mandi area and was working as a housemaid
  • It was alleged that a group of people attacked her house and assaulted her
  • She was taken to a local rural health centre where the doctor refused to treat her

Trending Photos

Hindu woman, 'falsely' accused of theft, assaulted in Pakistan, triggers protests

Islamabad: Minorities in Pakistan protested against an alleged assault on a Hindu woman over a false accusation of theft, local media reported. A large number of people gathered outside the District police office and Deputy Commissioner`s office in Bahawalpur on Monday to protest against the atrocities against the minorities in Pakistan.The protestors said that a Hindu woman was falsely accused of theft and was assaulted on the pretext of it. The victim is a resident of the Yazman Mandi area and was working as a housemaid.

It was alleged that a group of people attacked her house and assaulted her, local media reported. She was taken to a local rural health centre where the doctor refused to treat her and did not give her a medical certificate, the protestors said. The rally was addressed by some minority leaders, who demanded a fair investigation into the matter. They demanded action against the accused and the doctor. 

Notably, the deplorable condition of minorities in Pakistan, including abductions, murder, rapes and forced conversions have been an alarming concern. The cases of violence against women and minorities in Pakistan have been on a rise. The misuse of the draconian blasphemy laws against minorities and even members of the Muslim community to settle personal grudges is rampant in the country. The minorities are constantly being murdered and subjected to inhuman brutalities in the name of blasphemy, conversion to Islam and other sectarian differences.

The situation faced by the Hindu and Christian groups in Pakistan is bad in general, but women from these communities are the worst victims of discriminatory attitudes of the authorities, political groups, religious parties, the feudal structure and the Muslim majority. The dilemma of forced conversions and marriages put minority women at risk and the issue of securing rights for minority women has become particularly complex in Pakistan. 

Live Tv

Hindu women in PakistanHindu minorities in Pakistanminorities in PakistanAssault on hindu woman in PakistanPakistan.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case