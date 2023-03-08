‘If You Come…’: Rishi Sunak Warns Immigrants Illegally Entering UK

New Delhi: British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak presented a controversial new proposal today to stop the influx of illegal migrants into the country. Sunak issued a warning, saying that people who enter the UK unlawfully will not be allowed to claim modern slavery system. "If you come here illegally, you can't claim asylum. You can't benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can't make spurious human rights claims and you can't stay," Rishi Sunak said in a tweet.

“Today we are introducing new laws that mean if you come to the UK illegally you will be banned from ever re-entering our country. This is how we will break the business model of the people smugglers; this is how we will take back control of our borders,” said Rishi Sunak in Tweet.

He further added, “If you come to the UK illegally you will be stopped from making late claims and attempts to frustrate your removal. You will be removed in weeks, either to your own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda.”

The proposed legislation, called the "illegal migration bill," will crack down on people who cross the English Channel in small boats.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman will be given a new legal responsibility to expel all migrants entering unlawfully, such as across the Channel, under the proposed law, bypassing their other rights under UK and European human rights law.

Last year, almost 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats, a 60 percent rise on a dangerous route that has grown in popularity every year since 2018. Rights groups and opposition parties have slammed the new law, claiming that it is unworkable and unfairly targets vulnerable refugees.

The United Kingdom has previously attempted to execute expulsions, launching a programme last year to move some asylum applicants to Rwanda. Nevertheless, no planes have left the UK since the plan was halted in June last year by an injunction issued by the European Court of Human Rights.