Imran Khan slams Opposition in Islamabad rally, stays mum on resignation

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing a tough no-confidence motion in a few days, adressed a mega rally in Islamabad today where he slammed the Opposition. To many people's surprise, Khan stayed mum on his possible resignation as Prime Minister at the rally. Khan called out the "corrupt" opposition leaders and said that whether he "loses his government or his life, he will never forgive them."

He was speaking at one of the "biggest" rallies in his party`s history at the Parade Ground in Islamabad as the Opposition has geared up to oust him from office through the no-confidence motion, the voting for which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Imran Khan called out their "corruption" and said that those robbers continued saving each other by using the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the last 30 years.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI ends his speech with a significant promise with his Nation. #IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/ci9vh4w0sj — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2022

Thank you Pakistan , to each one of you who came in Parade Ground, to those who were stuck in the rallies and to those who supported from home. Pakistan stands with Imran Khan! #IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/bY4MhX4dJk — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2022

ان شاء اللہ مجھے امید ہے صرف ہمارے لوگ ہی واپس نہیں آئیں گے بلکہ نون لیگ اور پیپلرپارٹی کے ایم این ایز جنہیں معلوم ہے کہ یہ کتنی بڑی سازش ہوئی ہے انکا ضمیر بھی جاگے گا۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان

#IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/1RdaM5DzrY — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2022

"These three rats (opposition bigwigs) have been looting the country for three decades and these three have been trying to destabilise my government from day one," he said.

Imran Khan said that it was because of former President, General Pervez Musharraf that "these corrupt politicians got away with their wrongdoings through the NRO".

"Musharraf pushed the country into turmoil by giving NROs to these corrupt leaders just to save his own government," he said. "Whether I lose my government or my life, I am never going to forgive them."