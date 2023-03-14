In-Depth: Toshakhana Case That May Get Imran Khan Arrested Soon

New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan could be soon arrested in connection with the Toshakhana Case. The former Pak PM Khan is accused of paying for just part of the goods he took home from the 'Toshkhana,' but most items that he took from the government treasure-house was done so without paying for them. He was was accused of failing to report the gifts he received and concealing the facts in his statements. Imran Khan reportedly made millions of rupees from the jewel-class watches that foreign dignitaries gave him. A district and sessions court on Monday (March 13) restored Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad police had arrived on March 5 as well in Lahore, but they were told that Khan was not at his Zaman Park residence, resulting in them leaving empty-handed.

What is the Toshakhana Case?

Toshakhana (house of treasure) is a government department under the cabinet division. The state depository was established in 1974 and holds presents donated to Pakistani leaders (only the president and prime minister are exempt from receiving such gifts). The president or prime minister can keep gifts that are less than Rs 30,000 for themselves. More costly gifts, however, are required by law to be kept in the Toshakhana.Pakistan's two premiers can also keep the pricey presents from Toshakhana by paying a set proportion of their worth as determined by the government.

What Are The Charges Against Imran Khan?

According to Dawn, Imran Khan received 31 presents from July 2018 to June 2019, but only paid for four of them as the law says any gift worth less than PKR 30,000 can be kept without payment.

In August 2022, Pakistan's ruling alliance filed a petition with the election commission seeking Imran's lifetime disqualification for failing to disclose information about gifts from the Toshakhana in his assets declaration.

In his response to the ECP, Imran admitted to selling the four gifts he received as prime minister from various heads of state. He claimed that the gifts he bought from the Toshakhana for Rs 21.56 million sold for around Rs 58 million. One of the gifts included a Graff watch and some cufflinks, a ring, and an expensive pen, while the other three included four Rolex watches.

However, As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the former premier made "false statements and erroneous declarations" about the presents on October 21, 2022. ECP barred him from holding public office for five years.

Imran Khan retained some of the most expensive presents at a rate of 20%, despite raising the retention amount from 20% to 50% of the assessed value on coming to power. As a result, over the course of nearly three years, he paid an average retention amount on all gifts that came to just 27%, Dawn quoted ECP as saying.

According to ECP estimates, Khan earned PKR 104.78 million from the presents he kept and sold, said Dawn.