India calls Afghan Presidential elections important milestone

New York: Calling "successful conduct" of Afghan presidential elections as "important milestone", India has said that the election is a "people's efforts to promote peace, security, stability, prosperity and democracy" in the country "amidst challenging circumstances."

Saturday's election was the 3rd presidential elections since 2001 after the fall of Taliban regime following American invasion.

Congratulating "Afghan people", Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, they have demonstrated " their faith in democratic governance and constitutional processes despite threats, intimidation and violence."

According to the Afghan govt, 72000 security personnel were deployed with 9.6 million people registered to vote. Election results will be announced on October 30th.

India has been a key development partner of Afghanistan since 2001. India has always maintained any US-Taliban engagement must not jeopardize gains of the last 18 years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week in new york said,"We understand the compulsions on united states, 18 years is a long time to be fighting a war. Hats off to United states..its had durability, commitment and persistence to do for so long. It is apparent that this is going to change. Questions we need to how much change, what are the consequence. Some of that is being negotiated..recognizing the compulsions of these change, many of the achievements of the last 18 years, those achievements should not be lost. Our interest that gains of last 18 years are not jeopardized."



India backs "Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled" peace process and has been engaging with regional countries--Iran, Russia, China, Central Asian countries-- regarding the Afghan peace process.