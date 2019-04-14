close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Indian who went to Pakistan for love, now in captivity

In a deja vu case of Hamid Nehal and Uzma Ahmed, another Indian who fell in love and went to Pakistan is now in captivity.

Indian who went to Pakistan for love, now in captivity

New Delhi/Islamabad: In a deja vu case of Hamid Nehal and Uzma Ahmed, another Indian who fell in love and went to Pakistan is now in captivity.

Tina from Chandigarh had reached Pakistan on October 24, 2018, and allegedly converted to Islam to marry a Pakistani national but has been in captivity since then.

India has raised the issue of Tina, with the Pakistan government many times but is yet to receive a response. At least four note verbals have been sent to Pakistan but there has been no response. She is believed to be in the captivity of her husband, Suleman, in Pakistan's Gujranwala.

The Indian High Commission spokesperson said, "We await a formal response from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on our request to locate and repatriate this Indian citizen."

The case has many parallels with Hamid Nehal Ansari and Uzma Ahmed.

Hamid was repatriated in 2018 after six years in a Pakistani jail. He had gone to Pakistan via Afghanistan after befriending a Pakistani girl whom he fell in love with. He went to Pakistan's Kohat on fake passport in 2012 and was arrested by security officials.

Uzma Ahmed, another Indian who was brought back in 2017 had a similar story. She fell in love with a Pakistani man, Tahir Ali, in Malaysia and went to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district with him. Later in Buner district of the province, she was asked to marry him. She managed to escape and reached the Indian high commission, and with the help of officials there, came back to India.

Tags:
PakistanIndian in Pakistan
Next
Story

Co-pilot, 2 policemen killed in plane crash in Nepal

Must Watch

PT15M

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 14th April, 2019